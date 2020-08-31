Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Satish Mehta Sells 21,919 Shares

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Satish Mehta sold 21,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,248,067.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 74,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,528.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Satish Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Satish Mehta sold 21,919 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $1,264,068.73.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Satish Mehta sold 21,919 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $1,035,891.94.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Satish Mehta sold 21,919 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $1,094,634.86.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Satish Mehta sold 62,545 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $2,980,894.70.

On Monday, June 15th, Satish Mehta sold 29,236 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $1,392,803.04.

Shares of CHWY opened at $59.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of -87.84 and a beta of -0.38. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $60.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

