Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.02. 30,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,305,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.61.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

