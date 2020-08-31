Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 39.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 20.4% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 473,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,516,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.31. 42,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,590,823. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

