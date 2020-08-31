Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after buying an additional 2,584,451 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after buying an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,174,000 after buying an additional 1,595,125 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,272,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

EL traded down $2.80 on Monday, reaching $220.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,593. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.25.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.61, for a total transaction of $3,465,760.00. Insiders have sold a total of 72,768 shares of company stock valued at $15,166,073 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

