Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $985,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,362,000 after acquiring an additional 947,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,171,000 after buying an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,517,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,449,000 after buying an additional 131,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,329,000 after buying an additional 816,465 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

PPG Industries stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.56. 8,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,593. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.36 and its 200 day moving average is $102.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

