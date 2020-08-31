Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 2,134 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,463,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.03. 7,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,892. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.17 and its 200-day moving average is $130.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $150.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

