Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 698 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,185 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,767,594. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $293.85.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

