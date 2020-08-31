Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 71.8% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $62.45. 87,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,712,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.