Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,292,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

CI traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.34. 32,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,753. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 150,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $31,370,660.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,399,933.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.57, for a total value of $363,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,644.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,306 shares of company stock valued at $47,203,892 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

