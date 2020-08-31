CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 173.21% and a negative net margin of 272.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth $26,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

