Cloudera (CLDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Cloudera to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cloudera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLDR stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,191,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,294,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,162. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLDR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

