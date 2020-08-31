CLS Investments LLC Acquires 12,032 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,685,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 321,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

NASDAQ VRIG traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $24.86. 620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,187. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $25.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th.

