CLS Investments LLC Acquires 4,946 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC owned approximately 1.19% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 66,485 shares during the period. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lifted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 523,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 183,417 shares during the last quarter.

COMB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.94. 322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,307. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $24.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87.

