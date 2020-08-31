CLS Investments LLC Acquires 832 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,836,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,416,000 after purchasing an additional 394,462 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,825,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,856,000 after purchasing an additional 196,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,818,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period.

EMLC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.50. 41,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,489. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

