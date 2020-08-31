CLS Investments LLC Acquires 9,976 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 387,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 50,311 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.11. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,546. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58.

