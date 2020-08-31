CLS Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

NYSEARCA ALTL traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.42. 565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.91. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.