CLS Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 75.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 341,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,427,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $3.33 on Monday, reaching $426.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $424.66 and its 200 day moving average is $371.98.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

