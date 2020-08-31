CLS Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,575 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $487,569,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $350,740,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $262,381,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164,156 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $83,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.70. 1,446,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,023,016. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

