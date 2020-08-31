CLS Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWZ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,750,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 120,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PWZ stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $27.59. 7,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,620. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23.

