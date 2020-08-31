CLS Investments LLC Buys 3,555 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 55.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.93. 195,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,530,781. The company has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $216.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

