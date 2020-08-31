CLS Investments LLC Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CLS Investments LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 32.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after acquiring an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after acquiring an additional 355,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $506,168,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $346.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,259. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.08 and a 200-day moving average of $311.33. The stock has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $347.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

