CLS Investments LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CLS Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,788 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,275,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 246,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.44. 524,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

