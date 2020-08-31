CLS Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

CLS Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 1,584.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLQL traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,612 shares. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87.

