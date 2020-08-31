CLS Investments LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 192.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after purchasing an additional 910,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,264 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.74. 633,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,493,445. The company has a market cap of $210.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

