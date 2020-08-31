CLS Investments LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

CLS Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.70. The company had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,787. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.69. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.