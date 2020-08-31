CLS Investments LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,669 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,272,000 after acquiring an additional 321,855 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,703,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,194,000 after acquiring an additional 129,034 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,486,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,717,000 after acquiring an additional 309,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,022,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.42. 113,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,816,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

