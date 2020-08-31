CLS Investments LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $265,775,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $628,350,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,271,000 after buying an additional 585,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 510,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares in the company, valued at $29,785,584.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $6.33 on Monday, hitting $430.81. 25,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,161. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $432.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

