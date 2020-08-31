CLS Investments LLC Invests $970,000 in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.7% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,555. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,058 shares of company stock worth $11,594,802. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

