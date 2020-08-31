CLS Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CLS Investments LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $73,141,000. Swedbank raised its position in shares of Intel by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after buying an additional 2,913,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.22. 1,305,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,548,568. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

