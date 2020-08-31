CLS Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

CLS Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,751,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,225.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,963,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,362,000 after buying an additional 2,916,764 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,548,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,570,000 after buying an additional 203,629 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,137,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after buying an additional 82,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 911,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after buying an additional 103,736 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $54.06. 1,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

