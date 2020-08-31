CLS Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

CLS Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC owned approximately 0.70% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,537,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,675 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 362,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 30,892 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 277,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 30,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 472.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 207,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 171,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,102. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.