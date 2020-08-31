CLS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 54.1% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 420,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 186,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 105,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

Shares of C traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 438,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,781,402. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

