CLS Investments LLC Purchases 585 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $349,424,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

Shares of GOOG traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,638.57. 36,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,229. The company has a market cap of $1,118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,659.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,526.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,386.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

