CLS Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,083 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after acquiring an additional 73,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,188,842. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

