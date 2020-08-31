CLS Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

CLS Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,049 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,938. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.

In other Royce Value Trust news, CFO Peter K. Hoglund sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $98,381.25. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

