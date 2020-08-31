CLS Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

CLS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of VGK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.68. 410,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,135,626. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

