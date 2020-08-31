CLS Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

CLS Investments LLC cut its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,754 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,979. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0765 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

