CLS Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CLS Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,355. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $227.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.33.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

