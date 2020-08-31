CLS Investments LLC Sells 11,103 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

CLS Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,103 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the first quarter worth $36,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. upgraded Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

NYSE:KYN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 96,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,399. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27.

In other news, President James C. Baker acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $95,550.00.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

