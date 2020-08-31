CLS Investments LLC Sells 1,642 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

CLS Investments LLC reduced its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.41. The company had a trading volume of 29,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,175. The company has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.11. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $243.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

