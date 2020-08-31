CLS Investments LLC Sells 26,019 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

CLS Investments LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,019 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 219,643 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,399 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,214,000.

NYSEARCA PHB remained flat at $$18.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. 10,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,692. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

