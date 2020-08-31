CLS Investments LLC Sells 3,141 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

CLS Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 29,801 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 606,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 473,821 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.81. 6,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

