CLS Investments LLC Sells 4,353 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD)

CLS Investments LLC lowered its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 722.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 2,735.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000.

Get Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd alerts:

NYSE EMD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.00. 5,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,789. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%.

About Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.