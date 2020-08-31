CLS Investments LLC Sells 467 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

CLS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $3.17 on Monday, reaching $132.37. The stock had a trading volume of 310,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,350,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

