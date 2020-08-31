CLS Investments LLC Sells 939 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CLS Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.58. 225,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,926,812. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

