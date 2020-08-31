CLS Investments LLC Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 61.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 83.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $332.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.46. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $334.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.11 and its 200-day moving average is $255.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

