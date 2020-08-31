CLS Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CLS Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 191.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $510.27. 57,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,628. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $533.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $451.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,411 shares of company stock worth $42,400,055. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.