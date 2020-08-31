CLS Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

CLS Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,946 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,135,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,039,000 after buying an additional 380,140 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 48,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 30,790 shares during the period.

BATS:NEAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 546,381 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

