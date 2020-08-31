Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLCT opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. Collectors Universe has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $426.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $159,584.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,691.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Moyer sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $84,864.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,490.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLCT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Collectors Universe in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,713,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Collectors Universe by 90.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 141,192 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 44.9% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 214,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 66,436 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 28.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 1,289.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

