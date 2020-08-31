Comparing Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) & Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fulton Financial and Bridge Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bridge Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fulton Financial presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.36%. Bridge Bancorp has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.89%. Given Bridge Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridge Bancorp is more favorable than Fulton Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridge Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Bridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Fulton Financial pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bridge Bancorp pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Bridge Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fulton Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and Bridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 17.89% 7.83% 0.80% Bridge Bancorp 23.52% 9.66% 0.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fulton Financial and Bridge Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $1.04 billion 1.55 $226.34 million $1.39 7.17 Bridge Bancorp $206.93 million 1.92 $51.69 million $2.59 7.77

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Bancorp. Fulton Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bridge Bancorp beats Fulton Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 234 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking, and remote deposit capture services; automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer, as well as title insurance brokerage services. As of February 19, 2019, the company operated 39 retail branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area; and 1 loan production office in Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Bridgehampton, New York.

